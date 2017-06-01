Russia's Yandex to close offices in Ukraine's Odessa and Kiev -RIA

MOSCOW, June 1 (Reuters) - Russia's top search site Yandex has decided to close its offices in the Ukrainian cities of Kiev and Odessa, RIA news agency cited the company as saying on Thursday.

RIA said the company would offer its workers in Ukraine postings in other countries. Yandex was not immediately available for comment.

The decision was announced after Ukraine's State Security Service raided Yandex's Kiev and Odessa offices on Monday, accusing the company of illegally collecting Ukrainian users' data and sending it to Russian security agencies. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jack Stubbs)