Russian businessman freed from arrest - Sistema spokeswoman

MOSCOW, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Russian businessman Vladimir Yevtushenkov was freed from arrest on Friday, a spokeswoman for his Sistema telecoms-to-oil conglomerate told Reuters.

The spokeswoman declined further comment, saying the company would most likely make an official statement on Monday.

Yevtushenkov was charged late on Tuesday with money laundering in a deal to acquire a regional oil company five years ago and was placed under house arrest, a measure which was criticised by Russia’s business elite as being excessively harsh. (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by)