Russia's Sistema says clarifying situation with Bashneft shares

MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema said on Friday it was in the process of clarifying the situation after reports on the seizure of its Bashneft shares by a Moscow court.

“Sistema notes the movement in the share price and the media coverage regarding restrictions on transactions with the shares of Bashneft owned by Sistema and Sistema-Invest, reportedly imposed by the Moscow Court of Arbitration,” it said in a statement.

“The company is in the process of clarifying the situation and will keep the market updated as appropriate,” it added. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Thomas Grove)