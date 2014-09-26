FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Sistema says clarifying situation with Bashneft shares
September 26, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Sistema says clarifying situation with Bashneft shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema said on Friday it was in the process of clarifying the situation after reports on the seizure of its Bashneft shares by a Moscow court.

“Sistema notes the movement in the share price and the media coverage regarding restrictions on transactions with the shares of Bashneft owned by Sistema and Sistema-Invest, reportedly imposed by the Moscow Court of Arbitration,” it said in a statement.

“The company is in the process of clarifying the situation and will keep the market updated as appropriate,” it added. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Thomas Grove)

