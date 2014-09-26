FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian court seizes Sistema shares in Bashneft
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2014 / 5:23 AM / 3 years ago

Russian court seizes Sistema shares in Bashneft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - A Russian court has seized shares in oil company Bashneft that are owned by Sistema, a conglomerate controlled by wealthy businessman Vladimir Yevtushenkov, on the request of the prosecutor general’s office over alleged violations in the oil firm’s sale.

“The Moscow arbitration court has granted the request by the Russian prosecutor general’s office, interim measures have been taken and Bashneft shares owned by Sistema and Sistema-Invest have been seized,” the prosecutor general’s office said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.