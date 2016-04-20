FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yukos shareholders say they will appeal "surprise" Dutch ruling
April 20, 2016

Yukos shareholders say they will appeal "surprise" Dutch ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 20 (Reuters) - Former shareholders in defunct oil Russian oil company Yukos said they would appeal a Dutch court’s finding that they were not entitled to compensation from Russia over the bankruptcy and nationalisation of the energy giant.

In a statement on Wednesday following the ruling, GML, the company representing the four shareholders, said they would continue seeking to enforce the Permanent Court of Arbitration’s $50 billion award in other countries.

“We will appeal this surprise decision by The Hague Court and have full faith that the rule of law and justice will ultimately prevail,” GML director Tim Osborne said. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Toby Chopra)

