FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says Dutch ruling stops Yukos shareholders' asset seizures
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

Russia says Dutch ruling stops Yukos shareholders' asset seizures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 20 (Reuters) - Russia said a Dutch court’s ruling in the $50 billion Yukos arbitration dispute meant the defunct oil giant’s shareholders could no longer sue in national courts around the world in order to seize Russian state assets in compensation.

“The judgement effectively means Yukos oligarchs can no longer seize assets,” said Andrey Kondakov of the International Centre for Legal Protection, which is coordinating Russia’s case.

His interpretation is disputed by GML, the opposing party in the dispute, which said it would continue its attempts to seize assets around the world despite the Dutch finding that the Permanent Court of Arbitration had had no jurisdiction to make its award. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.