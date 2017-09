AMSTERDAM, July 28 (Reuters) - An arbitration court in the Netherlands on Monday ruled in favour of shareholders in defunct Russian oil giant Yukos, ordering Moscow to pay roughly $50 billion in damages.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague issued rulings in three separate cases which had sought a total of $100 billion from Russia for expropriating Yukos, formerly controlled by Mikhail Khodorkovsky, once Russia’s richest man. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Alison Williams)