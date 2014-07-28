FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hague court rules in favour of Yukos shareholders vs Russia, awards $50bln-source
July 28, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

Hague court rules in favour of Yukos shareholders vs Russia, awards $50bln-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 28 (Reuters) - The Hague’s arbitration court has ruled in favour of a group of shareholders in defunct oil giant Yukos against Russia, awarding compensation of around $50 billion, a source close to the ruling said on Monday.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague is expected to announce later today that Russia must pay the compensation - half of the original $100 billion claim - to former shareholders in the company, once Russia’s largest oil producer.

The claim in the Hague was made by subsidiaries of Gibraltar-based Group Menatep, a company through which Mikhail Khodorkovsky, once Russia’s richest man, controlled Yukos. Group Menatep now exists as holding company GML and Khodorkovsky is no longer a shareholder in GML or Yukos. (Reporting by Megan Davies, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

