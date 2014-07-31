FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says European court's approach to Yukos case unfair
#Market News
July 31, 2014

Russia says European court's approach to Yukos case unfair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 31 (Reuters) - Russia’s Justice Ministry said on Thursday a European court’s approach to the Yukos case was unfair and biased, adding it could appeal its decision within three months.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) earlier on Thursday awarded shareholders in Yukos 1.9 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in compensation after the former oil company argued Russia had unlawfully seized it after demanding bogus taxes and via a sham auction. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)

