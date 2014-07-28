REFILE-ECHR expected to announce decision on Yukos claim on Thursday-Yukos

(Adds colons to the USNs)

MOSCOW, July 28 (Reuters) - The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg is expected on Thursday to announce a decision on Yukos’ multi-billion dollar claim against Russia, ruling on ‘just satisfaction’ or compensation, a Yukos spokeswoman said.

Yukos’ application in the ECHR, which is on behalf of all Yukos shareholders, is separate from the claim made by the GML group of shareholders in the Hague.

The case in the ECHR argued that Yukos was unlawfully deprived of its possessions by the imposition of bogus taxes and a sham auction of its main asset.

An interim ruling by the ECHR in 2011 found partly in favour of the Russian Federation but invited a claim for ‘just satisfaction’ from Yukos. (Reporting by Megan Davies, editing by Elizabeth Piper)