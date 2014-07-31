FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-ECHR rules Russia should pay Yukos shareholders 1.9 bln euros
#Market News
July 31, 2014 / 8:15 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-ECHR rules Russia should pay Yukos shareholders 1.9 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Correct dollars to euros in headline)

MOSCOW/STRASBOURG, July 31 (Reuters) - The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) awarded shareholders in Yukos 1.9 billion euros in compensation after the former oil company argued Russia had unlawfully deprived the company of its possessions by imposing bogus taxes and a sham auction of its key asset.

Just days after some of Yukos’s former shareholders won $50 billion in The Hague, the Strasbourg-based court said Russia should also pay 300,000 euros in costs and expenses, plus any tax that may be chargeable. (Reporting by Megan Davies and Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow and Gilbert Reilhac in Strasbourg, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
