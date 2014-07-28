FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European court should note $50 bln Yukos ruling in assessing separate claim -former Yukos CFO
#Daimler
July 28, 2014 / 6:57 PM / 3 years ago

European court should note $50 bln Yukos ruling in assessing separate claim -former Yukos CFO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 28 (Reuters) - A European court should take “strong note” of the $50 billion Russia was instructed to pay on Monday for expropriating the assets of Russian oil firm Yukos in assessing a separate just satisfaction claim, Yukos former chief financial officer said.

An international arbitration court ruled on Monday that Russia must pay $50 billion for expropriating the assets of Yukos, the former oil giant whose ex-owner Mikhail Khodorkovsky fell foul of the Kremlin.

“We hope that the ECHR takes strong note of the size of this award in assessing the Just Satisfaction owed to all 55,000 plus shareholder victims of this orchestrated state-sponsored theft,” Bruce Misamore, the former Yukos CFO, said in a statement.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg is expected on Thursday to announce a decision on Yukos’ multi-billion-dollar claim against Russia, ruling on ‘just satisfaction’ or compensation, a Yukos spokeswoman earlier said.

Yukos’s application in the ECHR, which is on behalf of all Yukos shareholders, is separate from the claim in the Dutch courts.

Reporting by Megan Davies and Alexander Winning, editing by David Evans

