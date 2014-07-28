FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Rosneft expects no claims in Yukos ruling
July 28, 2014

Russia's Rosneft expects no claims in Yukos ruling

MOSCOW, July 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft said on Monday that it expected no claims to be made against the company in connection with a Hague court ruling that has awarded some $50 billion to ex-shareholders of defunct oil firm Yukos.

Rosneft also said in a statement it was not a defendant in the case and that the ruling would not have a negative impact on its “commercial activity and assets”.

Rosneft bought the bulk of Yukos assets though auctions after the company was declared bankrupt. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alison Williams)

