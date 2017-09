MOSCOW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Russian firms have to repay about $15.4 billion in foreign loans in the second quarter of the year, excluding intragroup payments, according to data from the central bank published on Tuesday.

Including intragroup payments debt repayments are estimated at a total of $19.2 billion, the central bank said in a statement accompanying the data. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Lidia Kelly)