Russian rouble fall to have big impact on inflation - Dep Economy Minister
March 3, 2014 / 4:40 PM / 4 years ago

Russian rouble fall to have big impact on inflation - Dep Economy Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - The rouble’s fall will have considerable impact on Russia’s inflation but the currency should not collapse, Interfax news agency cited Deputy Economy Minister Andrei Klepach as saying on Monday.

The rouble fell to all-time lows against the dollar and the euro. It closed 2.2 percent down versus the dollar .

“The rouble’s weakening will have considerable inflationary consequences,” Klepach was quoted as saying. “There will not be a collapse (of the rouble).”

The central bank estimates inflation in 2014 to come at 5 percent.

