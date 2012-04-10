Russian Platinum eyes potential IPO - sources

MOSCOW April 10 (Reuters) - Platinum miner and producer Russian Platinum is considering an Initial Public Offering, several banking sources said, and may seek to raise around $300 million.

The company may hire Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs , one of the sources said. It was unclear on which exchange the company wants to launch the IPO.

Russian Platinum, formed in 2011 from producer Amur’s platinum assets, produced 3.7 tonnes of platinum that year, the company’s spokesman said.

The spokesman gave no immediate comment when asked about the IPO plans.