REFILE-Russian Railways marketing seven-year Eurorouble bond at 9.5% area

(Adds details)

By Sudip Roy

LONDON, Sept 30 (IFR) - Russian Railways has begun marketing a seven-year Eurorouble bond at coupon guidance of 9.5% area, according to a lead.

The bond is expected to raise Rbs15bn-Rbs20bn. The deal will price either later today or Monday depending on bookbuilding.

The Reg S deal is being led by JP Morgan, Sberbank CIB and VTB Capital.

On Thursday, state-owned Russian Railways priced a US$500m October 2020 Eurobond.

The company is rated BB+ by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by Fitch, though S&P's rating on the Eurorouble notes is expected to be BBB-.