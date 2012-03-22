Russian Railways seeks 8.5 pct Eurobond yield-source

MOSCOW, March 22 (Reuters) - Russian Railways (RZhD) is planning to issue a seven-year rouble Eurobond and has set the yield guidance for the bond at 8.5 percent, a source close to the issue told Reuters.

Russian Railways began a roadshow for the issue on March 19, and has mandated JP Morgan, RBS and VTB Capital to arrange investor meetings in Switzerland, Munich and London.

RZhD declined to comment.

This year Russian Railways intends to borrow 100 billion roubles ($3.4 billion), including 70 billion roubles on the local Russian debt market. (Reporting by Oksana Kobseva; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Greg Mahlich)