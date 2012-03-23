FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Russian Railways placing 25 bln rouble Eurobond-source
#Credit Markets
March 23, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russian Railways placing 25 bln rouble Eurobond-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds size of the issue)

MOSCOW, March 23 (Reuters) - Russian Railways is set to raise 25 billion roubles ($850 million) from the sale of a seven-year Eurobond denominated in roubles with an 8.30 percent yield, a financial market source told Reuters on Friday.

Russian Railways declined to comment.

The state transport monopoly earlier lowered its yield guidance to 8.30 percent from 8.375 percent and an initial 8.50 percent.

It began a roadshow for the issue on March 19, and has mandated JP Morgan, RBS and VTB Capital to arrange investor meetings in Switzerland, Munich and London.

The company has said it plans to borrow 100 billion roubles this year, including 70 billion roubles on the local Russian debt market. ($1 = 29.4500 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Maria Kiselyova)

