UPDATE 1-Russian Railways lowers Eurobond yield-source

(Changes yield guidance)

MOSCOW, March 22 (Reuters) - Russian Railways (RZhD) has lowered the yield guidance for its seven-year Eurobond to 8.385 percent, a source close to the issue told Reuters on Thursday.

Earlier, another source said that the state railway monopoly was seeking an yield of 8.5 percent.

Russian Railways began a roadshow for the issue on March 19, and has mandated JP Morgan, RBS and VTB Capital to arrange investor meetings in Switzerland, Munich and London.

RZhD declined to comment.

This year Russian Railways intends to borrow 100 billion roubles ($3.4 billion), including 70 billion roubles on the local Russian debt market. (Reporting by Oksana Kobseva; Writing by Jason Bush and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Erica Billingham)