FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 3 months
Russia's O'Key to boost discount stores numbers in next 2 years
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 17, 2017 / 4:40 PM / in 3 months

Russia's O'Key to boost discount stores numbers in next 2 years

2 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer O'Key Group SA said on Wednesday it planned to increase the pace of discount store openings in the next two years.

* O'Key plans to open 50-60 discount shops in 2018 and around 70 in 2019, company executives told a conference call.

* Confirmed plans to open 20 discounters in 2017.

* Aims to have at least 200 discount stores by 2020 vs 55 as of the end of March.

* Sees EBITDA margin of the discount business at 6-7 pct by 2020.

* The group's total sales are up 5.2 percent year-on-year so far in May, like-for-like sales up 0.3 percent.

* O'Key previously reported that its Q1 revenue was up 0.5 percent year-on-year while like-for-like sales were down 4.9 percent.

* It plans to achieve total revenue growth of around 5 percent in 2017 after revenue rose 8 percent to 175.5 billion roubles ($3.1 billion) in 2016.

* Sees annual capital expenditures at between 7 billion roubles and 8 billion roubles in 2017-2019.

* Annual dividends payments will not exceed 1.5 billion roubles. Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.8705 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.