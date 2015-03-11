FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Glencore to own 49 pct of Russia's Russneft - Russneft owner
March 11, 2015 / 9:14 AM / 3 years ago

Glencore to own 49 pct of Russia's Russneft - Russneft owner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 11 (Reuters) - Swiss-based commodities trader Glencore is expected to own 49 percent of Russia’s Russneft oil producer, pending approval from Russia’s competition watchdog, Russneft’s owner told Rossiya 24 TV channel on Wednesday.

Mikhail Gutseriyev did not give details of a timeframe for the deal or any further details.

He said said Russneft would produce 18 million tonnes of oil (360,000 barrels per day) per year once its assets were consolidated. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
