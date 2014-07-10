EXCLUSIVE-Russian cenbank, finance ministry agree on banking rules for state firms

MOSCOW, July 10 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank and the Finance Ministry have agreed that state companies will only be allowed to have accounts at banks with capital of more than 10 billion roubles ($296 million), a senior finance ministry official said on Thursday.

The requirement would be lower than an earlier discussed level of 16.5 billion roubles.

The companies should also hold accounts at banks directly or indirectly controlled by the state, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev told Reuters.

He added that some 100 banks would be included. ($1 = 33.8150 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)