FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EXCLUSIVE-Russian cenbank, finance ministry agree on banking rules for state firms
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
July 10, 2014 / 6:37 AM / 3 years ago

EXCLUSIVE-Russian cenbank, finance ministry agree on banking rules for state firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 10 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank and the Finance Ministry have agreed that state companies will only be allowed to have accounts at banks with capital of more than 10 billion roubles ($296 million), a senior finance ministry official said on Thursday.

The requirement would be lower than an earlier discussed level of 16.5 billion roubles.

The companies should also hold accounts at banks directly or indirectly controlled by the state, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev told Reuters.

He added that some 100 banks would be included. ($1 = 33.8150 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.