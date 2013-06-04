S&P cuts rating of New Jersey's Rutgers University to 'AA-'

June 4 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Tuesday cut the rating of New Jersey’s Rutgers University to AA-minus from AA on increased operational, financial, and credit risk related to the merger of Rutgers and University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey.

The outlook is negative.

“The negative outlook reflects our belief that Rutgers has limited flexibility at its present rating level as it grapples with final preparation and implementation” of its merger with UMDNJ, approved by lawmakers in 2012, S&P said.