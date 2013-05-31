Moody's cuts New Jersey's Rutgers University GO debt to Aa3

May 31 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service said late on Thursday that it cut Rutgers University’s general obligation and parity long-term debt rating to Aa3 from Aa2 and removed the rating from review for possible downgrade.

The rating outlook on the New Jersey university is negative. The rating action affects $1.7 billion of pro-forma rated debt.

Moody’s said it was concerned about operating pressure from the Rutgers merger with the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, “given the combined organization’s modest liquidity and limited ability to reduce expenses in the short-term.”

Moody’s also said the university is scheduled to sell $878 million of GO debt, to which it also assigned the Aa3 rating.

Rutgers is in the midst of assimilating two medical schools as a part of a reorganization of New Jersey’s public medical education system. Integration is supposed to take effect on July 1.