FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rwanda's biggest bank says 9-month pretax profit up 34 pct
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
November 29, 2012 / 7:07 PM / in 5 years

Rwanda's biggest bank says 9-month pretax profit up 34 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KIGALI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Bank of Kigali, Rwanda’s biggest bank by assets, posted a 34 percent rise in pretax profit for the first nine months of 2012, driven by higher interest income, and said it had diversified into stockbroking.

The bank has established a wholly-owned subsidiary to offer brokerage services and launched five mobile banking vans to reach more isolated customers in the landlocked central African nation.

It said that it had also received approval to start branchless agency banking and has already recruited 300 agents.

“We are pleased with the bank’s performance year-to-date as well as our performance this quarter. We received the necessary approvals and licences to begin our stockbroking operations,” Chief Executive Officer James Gatera said.

Pretax profit increased to 11.5 billion Rwanda francs ($18.4 million) while net interest income rose to 15.8 billion francs from 11.6 billion in the first nine months of 2011, the bank said in a statement.

Its total assets were up 14 percent to 311.6 billion francs, while gross loans were up by close to a third at 172 billion francs.

The bank has in the past said it plans to expand by opening limited banking facilities in Kenya this year and Uganda in the future.

Rwanda sold its 45 percent stake in Bank of Kigali for $62.5 million in a heavily oversubscribed initial public offering last August.

The country’s economy has expanded steadily over the past few years and is set to meet a 7.7 percent growth forecast for 2012. It’s gross domestic product grew 8.6 percent in 2011.

Rwanda has escaped the worst of soaring inflation and weakening currencies that hit larger neighbours such as Uganda and Kenya. This was thanks to agricultural production helping to control food prices and policies such as the removal of fuel import duties. (Reporting by Jenny Clover; Editing by George Obulutsa and David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.