Rwanda's Bank of Kigali says pretax profit up 7.7 pct in Q1
#Financials
May 8, 2015 / 3:16 PM / 2 years ago

Rwanda's Bank of Kigali says pretax profit up 7.7 pct in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIGALI, May 8 (Reuters) - Rwanda’s Bank of Kigali said on Friday its pretax profit grew 7.7 percent in the first quarter of this year from the same period last year, to 6.7 billion francs ($9.78 million).

The lender said the earnings were boosted by a 14.5 percent increase in its net interest income, which climbed to 11 billion francs during the period.

But the impact of the gains in net interest income was offset by a drop in non-interest income, such as foreign exchange trading. Consequently, total income grew only 2 percent to 15.1 billion francs.

Total costs fell 4.7 percent during the period, the bank added.

$1 = 685.0000 Rwandan francs Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyamana; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editng by Larry King

