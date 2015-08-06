Rwanda's Bank of Kigali says Q2 profit rises 10 pct

KIGALI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Rwanda’s Bank of Kigali reported on Thursday a 10.2 percent rise in net income for the second quarter to 5.4 billion francs ($8 million), helped by higher net interest income.

The largest in the east African nation by total assets said net interest income increased by 9.3 percent to 10.9 billion francs. Total assets rose 13 percent to 539.5 billion francs.