Rwanda's Bank of Kigali reports 25 pct rise in third-quarter profit

NAIROBI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Rwanda’s Bank of Kigali on Thursday reported a 24.5 percent rise in third-quarter pretax profit to 6.6 billion francs ($9.3 million) helped by higher interest income.

The country’s largest bank by assets reported net interest income of 12.0 billion francs ($16.8 million) for the three months to September 30, up 27.65 percent from a year earlier.

Net fees and commissions rose 31.8 percent to 2.9 billion francs. (Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; editing by Drazen Jorgic and Jason Neely)