Rwanda's Bank of Kigali's nine month profit jumps 23 pct

KIGALI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Rwanda's Bank of Kigali said on Friday its pretax profit for the first nine months of this year increased 22.9 percent to 24.9 billion francs ($30 million), from the year-ago period, buoyed by higher net interest income.

Net interest income rose 26.5 percent to 42.9 billion francs while non-interest income rose 21.6 percent to 16.0 billion francs, the bank said in a statement.

The lender, which is the biggest in the country by assets, said its operating costs were well contained, with a cost-to- income ratio of 44.3 percent. ($1 = 827.3400 Rwandan francs) (Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)