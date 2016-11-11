FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rwanda's Bank of Kigali's nine month profit jumps 23 pct
November 11, 2016 / 12:46 PM / 9 months ago

Rwanda's Bank of Kigali's nine month profit jumps 23 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIGALI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Rwanda's Bank of Kigali said on Friday its pretax profit for the first nine months of this year increased 22.9 percent to 24.9 billion francs ($30 million), from the year-ago period, buoyed by higher net interest income.

Net interest income rose 26.5 percent to 42.9 billion francs while non-interest income rose 21.6 percent to 16.0 billion francs, the bank said in a statement.

The lender, which is the biggest in the country by assets, said its operating costs were well contained, with a cost-to- income ratio of 44.3 percent. ($1 = 827.3400 Rwandan francs) (Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

