Bank of Kigali's first-quarter profit up 2.5 pct

KIGALI, May 23 (Reuters) - Bank of Kigali said on Wednesday its first-quarter pre-tax profit rose 2.5 percent to 7.9 billion francs ($9.64 million), affected by a slowdown in net interest income growth.

The bank, Rwanda's largest by assets, said total assets rose to 3.6 percent to 661.6 billion francs.

The bank said net interest income rose 6.7 percent to 14.2 billion francs, compared to growth of 21 percent to 13.3 billion francs in the same quarter last year.

The bank said it would pay 10.6 billion francs in dividends compared with 8.3 billion francs last time.