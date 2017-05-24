FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Bank of Kigali's first-quarter profit up 2.5 pct
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 24, 2017 / 2:27 PM / 3 months ago

Bank of Kigali's first-quarter profit up 2.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIGALI, May 23 (Reuters) - Bank of Kigali said on Wednesday its first-quarter pre-tax profit rose 2.5 percent to 7.9 billion francs ($9.64 million), affected by a slowdown in net interest income growth.

The bank, Rwanda's largest by assets, said total assets rose to 3.6 percent to 661.6 billion francs.

The bank said net interest income rose 6.7 percent to 14.2 billion francs, compared to growth of 21 percent to 13.3 billion francs in the same quarter last year.

The bank said it would pay 10.6 billion francs in dividends compared with 8.3 billion francs last time. ($1 = 819.6200 Rwandan francs) (Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.