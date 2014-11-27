FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rwanda's Bank of Kigali reports rise in third-quarter profit
November 27, 2014 / 3:51 PM / 3 years ago

Rwanda's Bank of Kigali reports rise in third-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIGALI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Rwanda’s Bank of Kigali reported a rise in third-quarter pretax profit to 5.3 billion Rwandan francs ($7.8 million) from 4.7 billion francs a year ago.

Net interest income at the bank, the largest by assets in the east African country, climbed to 9.4 billion francs in the three-month period to September, up from 8.9 billion francs in the same period of 2013.

Net fees and commissions slipped to 2.2 billion francs from 2.4 billion francs. (1 US dollar = 685.0000 Rwandan franc) (Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Editing by Edmund Blair and Jane Merriman)

