Rwanda's Bank of Kigali posts 21 percent rise in FY profit
February 21, 2015 / 8:21 PM / 3 years ago

Rwanda's Bank of Kigali posts 21 percent rise in FY profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIGALI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Rwanda’s Bank of Kigali has reported a 21.3 percent rise in full-year pretax profit to 22.8 billion Rwandan francs ($33.3 million).

Net interest income at the bank, the largest by assets in the east African country, climbed to 39.3 billion francs in the year through December from 35.2 billion a year before, it said on Friday.

Net fees and commissions nudged higher to 10.9 billion francs from 10.8 billion. The bank’s total assets grew 14.3 percent to 482.6 billion francs. ($1 = 685.0000 Rwandan francs) (Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by David Holmes)

