FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rwanda's Bank of Kigali reports 28.6 pct rise in Q2 net profit
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 29, 2014 / 2:21 PM / 3 years ago

Rwanda's Bank of Kigali reports 28.6 pct rise in Q2 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Rwanda’s Bank of Kigali reported net income of 4.8 billion francs ($7.2 million) for the second quarter, a rise of 28.6 percent on the same period a year earlier, helped by higher net interest income and more fees and commissions.

The bank, the largest in the east African nation by total assets, said net interest income climbed 17 percent to 10 billion francs compared with a year earlier. Net fee and commissions rose 29.9 percent to 2.9 billion francs.

Reporting by Jenny Clover; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Michael Urquhart

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.