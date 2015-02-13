FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World Bank's IFC raises $5 mln in first Rwandan franc offshore bond
February 13, 2015 / 3:31 PM / 3 years ago

World Bank's IFC raises $5 mln in first Rwandan franc offshore bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The World Bank’s private sector arm has raised 3.5 billion Rwandan francs ($5 million) with the first offshore bond in the Rwandan currency, it said on Friday.

“It was done to create an offshore market in Rwandan francs, which hasn’t previously existed,” a spokesman for the bank’s International Finance Corp said. The bond was a pilot project and the funds would be held as part of the IFC’s global currency holdings. (Reporting by Clement; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by James Macharia)

