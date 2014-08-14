FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rwandan brewer Bralirwa H1 profit falls 20 pct
August 14, 2014 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

Rwandan brewer Bralirwa H1 profit falls 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIGALI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Rwandan brewer Bralirwa’s first-half pretax profit fell 20 percent, hurt by rising costs of materials, negative foreign exchange effects and rising depreciation charges.

Bralirwa, 75 percent-owned by Heineken, said profit eased to 8.22 billion Rwandan francs ($12 million) from 10.36 billion francs in the first half of last year.

Revenue rose 2.3 percent to 37.8 billion francs while volumes increased 2.8 percent to 805 million francs. The company in a statement said it “anticipates a similar volume growth trend” in the second half of 2014.

Weakness of the Rwandan Franc against the euro hurt profits, the company said. Rising materials costs and higher depreciation charges from investments in the brewery and a soft drinks plant had also dented profit.

Bralirwa is Rwanda’s oldest brewery with rights to produce brands such as Guinness and Amstel. It also produces branded soft drinks such as Coca-Cola.

$1 = 685.0000 Rwandan franc Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia and David Evans

