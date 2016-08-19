Higher debt financing costs hit Rwanda's Bralirwa first-half profit

KIGALI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Rwanda's largest brewer, Bralirwa , said on Friday pre-tax profit plunged 82 percent in the first half to 929 million francs ($1.25 million), hurt by an increase in the cost of financing foreign debt because of a weaker Rwandan franc.

The firm, controlled by Heineken, said its net financing costs surged by 343 percent to 4.89 billion francs during the six months ended June 30, wiping out the impact of 6.2 percent growth in net revenue.

Jonathan Hall, managing director, said the brewer had completed the installation of a new brewing line and also invested in the production of soft drinks.

The brewer has for several years been engaged in a major expansion and modernisation programme partly financed by debt.

A 7 percent depreciation of the Rwandan franc against the U.S. dollar this year has driven up the cost of servicing foreign currency-denominated debt, while the launch of new production lines has led to increased depreciation costs.

"The significant decline in profit before tax by 82 percent is attributed mainly to higher interest expenses on loans and losses following the revaluation of foreign currency-denominated liabilities due to devaluation of the Rwandan franc," Hall said in a statement.

The company's net debt rose to 39.07 billion francs at the end of 2015, up 87 percent from a year earlier, according to the company's 2015 annual report.

In the second half of this year, the company will focus on reducing its foreign currency-denominated costs and improving productivity, Hall said.

The company intends to start reducing foreign currency-denominated debt from 2017, following the expected completion of its investment programme this year, he said.

Bralirwa, which was started in 1957, is known for beers like Primus and Amstel, as well as a range of sodas produced under license from The Coca-Cola company. ($1 = 741.0000 Rwandan francs) (Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyamana; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Adrian Croft)