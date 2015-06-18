FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rwanda Q1 2015 GDP grows by 7.6 pct vs year ago period
#Market News
June 18, 2015

Rwanda Q1 2015 GDP grows by 7.6 pct vs year ago period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIGALI, June 18 (Reuters) - Rwanda’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.6 percent in first quarter 2015 from a year earlier, helped by expansion in the agriculture, services and industrial sectors, the statistics office said on Thursday.

In a statement, the National Institute of Statistics said the agriculture sector grew by 4 percent for the first quarter of this year, while the industry sector grew 7 percent and the services sector grew 8 percent. (Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Editing by Edith Honan/Jeremy Gaunt)

