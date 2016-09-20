FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Rwanda's economic growth slows to 5.4 pct in Q2
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 20, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Rwanda's economic growth slows to 5.4 pct in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

KIGALI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Rwanda's economy grew by 5.4 percent in the second quarter of the year, down from an expansion of 7.2 percent in the same period last year, the statistics office said on Tuesday.

The country has had a stellar run in recent years, posting faster growth than other East African economies, but it has been curbed by a weakening of the currency this year, after imports surged.

Yusuf Murangwa, the director general of the statistics office, attributed the slower growth to a drop in farm produce exports, a fall in mining output and a 6 percent contraction in the construction sector.

"Those three factors are the ones that accumulatively reduced the speed of growth from what we have been seeing around 7 per cent, 6 percent," he told a news conference.

The Rwandan franc has depreciated 7 percent against the dollar this year.

Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyamana; Writing by Duncan Miriri Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.