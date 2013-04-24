Rwanda sets initial guidance of low 7% on debut Eurobond

LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - The Republic of Rwanda, rated B/B, has set initial price guidance of low 7% on its upcoming USD400m 10-year debut Eurobond issue, according to market sources.

The sovereign started taking indications of interest from investors on Wednesday morning, with European and U.S. order books slated to go subject at close of business, New York time.

The deal, whose size is capped, is expected to price as early as Thursday.

BNP Paribas and Citigroup are the lead managers on the 144A/Reg S offering. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)