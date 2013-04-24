Rwanda sets final pricing terms on debut Eurobond

LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - The Republic of Rwanda, rated B/B, has set final pricing terms of 6.875%-7% for its upcoming USD400m 10-year debut Eurobond issue, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign had released initial yield guidance of low 7% for the issue, after taking indications of interest from investors on Wednesday morning.

The deal, whose size is capped, is expected to price on Thursday.

BNP Paribas and Citigroup are the lead managers on the 144A/Reg S offering. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)