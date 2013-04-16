FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rwanda plans debut Eurobond issue
April 16, 2013 / 8:02 AM / 4 years ago

Rwanda plans debut Eurobond issue

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Rwanda, rated B/B, has hired BNP Paribas and Citigroup to arrange a series of fixed-income investor meetings ahead of a potential debut Eurobond issue, according to the lead managers on Tuesday.

The sovereign will meet investors in Asia, Europe and the United States via two teams.

One team will kick off meetings in Singapore on April 18 and then move to Hong Kong on April 19, London on April 22 and 23, and Munich on April 24.

A second team will begin US meetings in New York on April 22 and then move to Boston on April 23 and the West Coast on April 24.

A debut US dollar-denominated 144A/Reg S offering may follow, subject to market conditions. A preliminary prospectus suggests the deal could be a USD400m 10-year note. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)

