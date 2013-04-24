Rwanda opens books on debut Eurobond

LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - The Republic of Rwanda, rated B/B, has opened order books on its upcoming USD400m 10-year debut Eurobond issue, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign is taking indications of interest from investors, but is yet to release official price guidance on the issue.

The deal, whose size has been capped, is expected to price as early as Thursday.

BNP Paribas and Citigroup are the lead managers on the 144A/Reg S offering. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)