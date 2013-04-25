FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rwanda prices debut Eurobond
April 25, 2013 / 1:56 PM / in 4 years

Rwanda prices debut Eurobond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - The Republic of Rwanda, rated B/B, has priced its debut USD400m 10-year Eurobond at a reoffer price of 98.213, to yield 6.875%, according to one of the lead managers.

The notes, which carry a coupon of 6.625%, priced at a spread of 515.7 over US Treasuries, or 498.7bp over mid-swaps.

On Wednesday the sovereign released initial yield guidance of low 7% for the issue, which was later tightened to 6.875%-7%.

BNP Paribas and Citigroup are the lead managers on the 144A/Reg S offering. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)

