Rwanda inflation rate rises in February on food
March 15, 2012 / 8:05 AM / 6 years ago

Rwanda inflation rate rises in February on food

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIGALI, March 15 (Reuters) - Rwanda’s consumer price index for urban areas rose 1.04 percent in February on the back of higher food and drinks prices, pushing the inflation rate to 7.85 percent from 7.81 percent, data showed on Thursday.

The National Institute of Statistics Of Rwanda said the cost of vegetables leapt 11.58 percent from January while the price of non-alcoholic drinks jumped 10.16 percent. Overall, food and non-alcoholic drinks rose 3.59 percent from a month earlier.

These goods have a 35.38 percent weighting in the basket of goods used to measure inflation in urban areas.

For the full statement, click on:

here%202012%20En_0.pdf (Reporting by Graham Holliday; Editing by David Clarke)

