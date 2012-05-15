FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rwandan urban inflation rate slows to 6.95 pct
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 15, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

Rwandan urban inflation rate slows to 6.95 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIGALI, May 15 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Rwandan urban centres rose 0.24 percent in April from March, slowing the year-on-year rate of inflation to 6.95 percent, the lowest since September last year, from 8.18 percent a month earlier.

The National Institute of Statistics said food and non-alcoholic drinks prices rose 0.41 percent during the month with increases in the cost of bread, cereals, meat and fish more than offsetting declines for vegetables and drinks.

In March, consumer prices overall rose 2.21 percent from a month earlier, with the food and non-alcoholic drinks component jumping 4.37 percent from February.

The April inflation release showed that month-on-month price rises for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels had also slowed, climbing 0.20 percent after a 2.55 percent increase in March.

For the full inflation release, click on:

here (Editing by David Clarke)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.