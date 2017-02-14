NAIROBI Feb 14 Rwanda set the price of its initial public offering of shares in I&M Bank Rwanda Ltd at 90 francs ($0.1085) each, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The government is selling 99,030,400 shares representing 19.81 percent stake in the lender. ($1 = 829.4300 Rwandan francs) (Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Editing by Duncan Miriri)