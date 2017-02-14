BRIEF-Shenzhen Soling Industrial signs strategic agreement with Urtrust Insurance
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Urtrust Insurance on user behavior insurance for advanced driver assistant system
NAIROBI Feb 14 Rwanda set the price of its initial public offering of shares in I&M Bank Rwanda Ltd at 90 francs ($0.1085) each, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.
The government is selling 99,030,400 shares representing 19.81 percent stake in the lender. ($1 = 829.4300 Rwandan francs) (Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Editing by Duncan Miriri)
GABORONE, Feb 15 The head of Standard Chartered Botswana has resigned, the British bank said on Wednesday, without giving reasons.
Feb 15 (LPC) - HSBC's key leveraged and acquisition finance bankers in Asia Pacific are leaving their positions, sources said, raising questions on its strategy for the event-driven financing business.