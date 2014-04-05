FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rwanda plans to privatise development bank - ministry
April 5, 2014 / 9:47 AM / 3 years ago

Rwanda plans to privatise development bank - ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIGALI, April 5 (Reuters) - Rwanda’s government plans to privatise the Development Bank of Rwanda in a bid to reform its operation, the Finance Ministry said in a brief statement.

More details of the privatisation would be released on Sunday at a news briefing, it added.

“The Government of Rwanda plans to privatisee the Development Bank of Rwanda (BRD) in a move to reform its operation and ensure that the bank effectively serves its mandate,” the ministry statement said.

Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Andrew Heavens

