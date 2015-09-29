UPDATE 1-Rwanda central bank holds repo rate, says private sector credit up

(Adds details from speech)

KIGALI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Rwanda’s central bank held its repo rate at 6.50 percent on Tuesday, saying it was achieving its objective of increasing financing to the economy without the exchange rate suffering significant pressure.

Rwanda has held the benchmark rate steady since June 2014, when it cut the repo rate by 50 basis points.

Central bank governor John Rwangombwa also told a news conference that he expected inflation to be in the range of 3.3 percent to 4.6 percent by the year end. He had previously forecast that inflation would not exceed 3.5 percent by the end of 2015.

Rwanda’s urban inflation rate, which the central bank watches for monetary policy purposes, rose to 3.0 percent year-on-year in August from 2.3 percent a month before.

Investors have praised Rwanda’s economic fundamentals, which have included low debt and inflation.

Rwangombwa said credit to the private sector expanded by 26.6 percent year-on-year in August compared with growth of 15.5 percent in the same month last year.

“So with that, and based on the slight pressures we see on the exchange rate and the unknown outcomes from agriculture ... there are expected pressures on the inflation rates. So because of that we were not able to reduce the key repo rate,” he said.

The bank forecasts economic growth of 6.5 percent this year, in line with the finance ministry’s projection and compared with 2014’s 7 percent expansion. (Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by George Obulutsa and Catherine Evans)