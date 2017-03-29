FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Rwanda central bank holds repo rate at 6.25 pct
March 29, 2017 / 10:39 AM / 5 months ago

UPDATE 1-Rwanda central bank holds repo rate at 6.25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quotes from governor)

KIGALI, March 29 (Reuters) - Rwanda's central bank held its benchmark repo rate at 6.25 percent on Wednesday, governor John Rwangombwa said.

The bank reduced the rate by 25 basis points at its last meeting in December and Rwangobwa said that cut had not taken full effect hence the need to maintain the policy stance.

"We expect to see this continuing to support financing of the private sector," he told a news conference.

He said Rwandan franc was expected to depreciate by not more than 4 per cent while inflation was likely to stand at 7 percent by the end of 2017. (Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Editing by Duncan Miriri)

